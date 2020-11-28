13 Tipperary schools to be represented at BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition

Thirteen Tipperary schools will be represented at a unique BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition.

The 2021 version will become a virtual event with students showcasing their projects online between the 6th and 8th of January.

Among the 550 national finalists, there will be 36 projects from 13 Tipperary schools covering everything from golf and sheeps wool to fake tan and bamboo hurleys.





Head of the Young Scientist Exhibition, Mari Cahalane says Covid-19 is also driving many projects this year:

“It actually has come through as a very strong theme this year which is unsurprising because of the current climate and way of life.

“The students have looked at it in different ways. They’ve looked at the efficacy of face masks, they’ve looked at hand gels but they’ve also looked at mental health and the impact on different parts of society on that.

“We always see that every year, we will always see the hot topic or topics that the students will look at because they’ll have the information to hand.”