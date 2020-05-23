13 more Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – No extra cases recorded in Tipperary

By
Jamie O'Flaherty
Photo courtesy of Pixabay

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 13 people with COVID-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,604* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of 11am Saturday 23 May the HPSC has been notified of 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Tipperary has 528 confirmed cases.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Cases as of Thursday 21 May


Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 21 May (24,451 cases), reveals:

  • 57% are female and 43% are male
  • the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
  • 3,211 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
  • of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU
  • 7,813 cases are associated with healthcare workers
  • Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,830 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,420 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,387 cases (6%)
  • of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 2%

*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,604 deaths reflects this.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 24,451
Total number hospitalised 3,211
Total number admitted to ICU 393
Total number of deaths 1,341
Total number of healthcare workers 7,813
Number clusters notified 829
Cases associated with clusters 9,450
Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 21 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total
Female 13,996 57.2
Male 10,418 42.6
Unknown 37 0.2
Total 24,451

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 21 May.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 1 44 0.2
1 – 4 97 0.4
5 – 14 288 1.2
15 – 24 1769 7.2
25 – 34 4112 16.8
35 – 44 4306 17.6
45 – 54 4401 18
55 – 64 3145 12.9
65 – 74 1749 7.2
75 – 84 2219 9.1
85+ 2297 9.4
Unknown 24 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 21 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 60%
Close contact with confirmed case 38%
Travel abroad 2%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 21 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total
0 – 4 19 0.6
5 – 14 17 0.5
15 – 24 70 2.2
25 – 34 191 5.9
35 – 44 247 7.7
45 – 54 429 13.4
55 – 64 476 14.8
65 – 74 561 17.5
75 – 84 723 22.5
85+ 475 14.8
Unknown 3 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 21 May.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total
Carlow 151 0.6
Cavan 815 3.3
Clare 319 1.3
Cork 1420 5.8
Donegal 478 2
Dublin 11830 48.4
Galway 455 1.9
Kerry 308 1.3
Kildare 1387 5.7
Kilkenny 319 1.3
Laois 256 1
Leitrim 82 0.3
Limerick 615 2.5
Longford 280 1.1
Louth 756 3.1
Mayo 564 2.3
Meath 795 3.3
Monaghan 489 2
Offaly 475 1.9
Roscommon 314 1.3
Sligo 129 0.5
Tipperary 528 2.2
Waterford 149 0.6
Westmeath 661 2.7
Wexford 217 0.9
Wicklow 659 2.7

*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 21 May.