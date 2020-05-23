13 more Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – No extra cases recorded in Tipperary

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 13 people with COVID-19 have died. There have now been a total 1,604* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 11am Saturday 23 May the HPSC has been notified of 76 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,582 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. Tipperary has 528 confirmed cases.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Cases as of Thursday 21 May
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Thursday 21 May (24,451 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,211 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 7,813 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,830 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,420 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,387 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 38%, travel abroad accounts for 2%
*Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 death. The figure of 1,604 deaths reflects this.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|24,451
|Total number hospitalised
|3,211
|Total number admitted to ICU
|393
|Total number of deaths
|1,341
|Total number of healthcare workers
|7,813
|Number clusters notified
|829
|Cases associated with clusters
|9,450
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 21 May.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|13,996
|57.2
|Male
|10,418
|42.6
|Unknown
|37
|0.2
|Total
|24,451
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 21 May.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 1
|44
|0.2
|1 – 4
|97
|0.4
|5 – 14
|288
|1.2
|15 – 24
|1769
|7.2
|25 – 34
|4112
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4306
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4401
|18
|55 – 64
|3145
|12.9
|65 – 74
|1749
|7.2
|75 – 84
|2219
|9.1
|85+
|2297
|9.4
|Unknown
|24
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 21 May.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|60%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|38%
|Travel abroad
|2%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 21 May.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|19
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.5
|15 – 24
|70
|2.2
|25 – 34
|191
|5.9
|35 – 44
|247
|7.7
|45 – 54
|429
|13.4
|55 – 64
|476
|14.8
|65 – 74
|561
|17.5
|75 – 84
|723
|22.5
|85+
|475
|14.8
|Unknown
|3
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 21 May.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|151
|0.6
|Cavan
|815
|3.3
|Clare
|319
|1.3
|Cork
|1420
|5.8
|Donegal
|478
|2
|Dublin
|11830
|48.4
|Galway
|455
|1.9
|Kerry
|308
|1.3
|Kildare
|1387
|5.7
|Kilkenny
|319
|1.3
|Laois
|256
|1
|Leitrim
|82
|0.3
|Limerick
|615
|2.5
|Longford
|280
|1.1
|Louth
|756
|3.1
|Mayo
|564
|2.3
|Meath
|795
|3.3
|Monaghan
|489
|2
|Offaly
|475
|1.9
|Roscommon
|314
|1.3
|Sligo
|129
|0.5
|Tipperary
|528
|2.2
|Waterford
|149
|0.6
|Westmeath
|661
|2.7
|Wexford
|217
|0.9
|Wicklow
|659
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Thursday 21 May.