Over 120 volunteers ready to help those ‘cocoooning’ in north Tipp

Around 120 volunteers stand ready to help people in north Tipperary as part of a Nenagh-based Covid-19 community team.

Coronavirus Community Assistance – North Tipp – has helped around 30 people so far, and they are encouraging even more people to avail of their help in collecting groceries and other supplies during the pandemic.

The group has volunteers across the region including in Cloughjordan, Borrisokane, Silvermines, and as far north as Lorrha.





Read below for full details on how to get in touch: