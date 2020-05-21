12 more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic – The death toll now stands at 1,583

12 more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic. The death toll in this country now stands at 1,583.
76 new cases have been reported bringing the total to 24,391. 529 people in Tipperary have been recorded as having the virus.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Data as of Tuesday 19 May
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 19 May (24,274 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,183 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 392 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 7,747 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,765 (49% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,386 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,381 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|24,274
|Total number hospitalised
|3,183
|Total number admitted to ICU
|392
|Total number of deaths
|1,322
|Total number of healthcare workers
|7,747
|Number clusters notified
|814
|Cases associated with clusters
|9,263
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 19 May.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|13,899
|57.3
|Male
|10,337
|42.6
|Unknown
|38
|0.2
|Total
|24,274
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 19 May.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 1
|44
|0.2
|1 – 4
|93
|0.4
|5 – 14
|278
|1.1
|15 – 24
|1760
|7.3
|25 – 34
|4083
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4272
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4371
|18
|55 – 64
|3127
|12.9
|65 – 74
|1731
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2207
|9.1
|85+
|2284
|9.4
|Unknown
|24
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 19 May.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|60%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|37%
|Travel abroad
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 19 May.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|19
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.5
|15 – 24
|70
|2.2
|25 – 34
|189
|5.9
|35 – 44
|247
|7.8
|45 – 54
|428
|13.4
|55 – 64
|473
|14.9
|65 – 74
|557
|17.5
|75 – 84
|716
|22.5
|85+
|464
|14.6
|Unknown
|3
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 19 May.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|150
|0.6
|Cavan
|804
|3.3
|Clare
|315
|1.3
|Cork
|1386
|5.7
|Donegal
|479
|2
|Dublin
|11765
|48.5
|Galway
|445
|1.8
|Kerry
|308
|1.3
|Kildare
|1381
|5.7
|Kilkenny
|307
|1.3
|Laois
|256
|1.1
|Leitrim
|82
|0.3
|Limerick
|612
|2.5
|Longford
|280
|1.2
|Louth
|748
|3.1
|Mayo
|560
|2.3
|Meath
|788
|3.2
|Monaghan
|488
|2
|Offaly
|472
|1.9
|Roscommon
|310
|1.3
|Sligo
|129
|0.5
|Tipperary
|529
|2.2
|Waterford
|148
|0.6
|Westmeath
|658
|2.7
|Wexford
|217
|0.9
|Wicklow
|657
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 19 May.