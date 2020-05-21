12 more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic – The death toll now stands at 1,583

12 more people with Covid-19 have died in the Republic. The death toll in this country now stands at 1,583.

76 new cases have been reported bringing the total to 24,391. 529 people in Tipperary have been recorded as having the virus.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Data as of Tuesday 19 May





Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 19 May (24,274 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,183 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 392 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,747 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,765 (49% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,386 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,381 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“We have experienced 6 consecutive days of under 100 new confirmed cases in Ireland. This is very positive and demonstrates the extent to which the public’s actions have limited the spread of this disease. However, it is only through continued commitment to hand washing, respiratory etiquette and physical distancing that we will remain successful in suppressing the spread of COVID-19 through the community.”

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said:

“Most indicators continue to improve, with ICU and hospital admissions, number of cases per day and number of deaths per day continuing to decline. Prevalence of the virus remains low in the community. The reproduction number is well below one, so our task remains to maintain low transmission of the virus.”

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 24,274 Total number hospitalised 3,183 Total number admitted to ICU 392 Total number of deaths 1,322 Total number of healthcare workers 7,747 Number clusters notified 814 Cases associated with clusters 9,263 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 19 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 13,899 57.3 Male 10,337 42.6 Unknown 38 0.2 Total 24,274

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 19 May.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 1 44 0.2 1 – 4 93 0.4 5 – 14 278 1.1 15 – 24 1760 7.3 25 – 34 4083 16.8 35 – 44 4272 17.6 45 – 54 4371 18 55 – 64 3127 12.9 65 – 74 1731 7.1 75 – 84 2207 9.1 85+ 2284 9.4 Unknown 24 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 19 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 60% Close contact with confirmed case 37% Travel abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 19 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 19 0.6 5 – 14 17 0.5 15 – 24 70 2.2 25 – 34 189 5.9 35 – 44 247 7.8 45 – 54 428 13.4 55 – 64 473 14.9 65 – 74 557 17.5 75 – 84 716 22.5 85+ 464 14.6 Unknown 3 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 19 May.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 150 0.6 Cavan 804 3.3 Clare 315 1.3 Cork 1386 5.7 Donegal 479 2 Dublin 11765 48.5 Galway 445 1.8 Kerry 308 1.3 Kildare 1381 5.7 Kilkenny 307 1.3 Laois 256 1.1 Leitrim 82 0.3 Limerick 612 2.5 Longford 280 1.2 Louth 748 3.1 Mayo 560 2.3 Meath 788 3.2 Monaghan 488 2 Offaly 472 1.9 Roscommon 310 1.3 Sligo 129 0.5 Tipperary 529 2.2 Waterford 148 0.6 Westmeath 658 2.7 Wexford 217 0.9 Wicklow 657 2.7

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 19 May.