11 more Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 11 people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total 1,571* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 deaths. The figure of 1,571 deaths reflects this.)

As of 11am Wednesday 20th May the HPSC has been notified of 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 528 cases in total have been in Tipperary.





The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “To date, 87% of confirmed cases diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered. This is very positive news but should not deflect from the impact this disease has had on individuals and families. In addition, it does not change the risk for any one individual who is diagnosed with the disease today, or in the future.

“Public health advice is there to provide everyone with the best protection possible. Please follow it and continue to protect yourself and each other.”

Cases on Monday 18 May 2020

The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 18 May (24,204 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,164 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,708 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,733 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,379 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,376 cases (6%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 24,204 Total number hospitalised 3,164 Total number admitted to ICU 393 Total number of deaths 1,312 Total number of healthcare workers 7,708 Number clusters notified 810 Cases associated with clusters 9,197 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 18 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 13,859 57.3 Male 10,307 42.6 Unknown 38 0.2 Total 24,204

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 18 May.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 1 44 0.2 1 – 4 91 0.4 5 – 14 277 1.1 15 – 24 1750 7.2 25 – 34 4069 16.8 35 – 44 4260 17.6 45 – 54 4361 18 55 – 64 3122 12.9 65 – 74 1727 7.1 75 – 84 2201 9.1 85+ 2278 9.4 Unknown 24 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 18 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 60% Close contact with confirmed case 37=8% Travel abroad 2%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 18 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 19 0.6 5 – 14 17 0.5 15 – 24 70 2.2 25 – 34 188 5.9 35 – 44 247 7.8 45 – 54 425 13.4 55 – 64 470 14.9 65 – 74 555 17.5 75 – 84 711 22.5 85+ 459 14.5 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 18 May.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 149 0.6 Cavan 802 3.3 Clare 315 1.3 Cork 1376 5.7 Donegal 477 2 Dublin 11733 48.5 Galway 445 1.8 Kerry 308 1.3 Kildare 1379 5.7 Kilkenny 307 1.3 Laois 254 1 Leitrim 82 0.3 Limerick 610 2.5 Longford 279 1.2 Louth 745 3.1 Mayo 558 2.3 Meath 787 3.3 Monaghan 485 2 Offaly 468 1.9 Roscommon 308 1.3 Sligo 129 0.5 Tipperary 528 2.2 Waterford 148 0.6 Westmeath 656 2.7 Wexford 217 0.9 Wicklow 657 2.7

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 18 May.