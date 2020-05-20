11 more Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 11 people with COVID-19 have died.
There have now been a total 1,571* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland. (validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 1 deaths. The figure of 1,571 deaths reflects this.)
As of 11am Wednesday 20th May the HPSC has been notified of 64 confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 24,315 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland. 528 cases in total have been in Tipperary.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “To date, 87% of confirmed cases diagnosed with COVID-19 have recovered. This is very positive news but should not deflect from the impact this disease has had on individuals and families. In addition, it does not change the risk for any one individual who is diagnosed with the disease today, or in the future.
“Public health advice is there to provide everyone with the best protection possible. Please follow it and continue to protect yourself and each other.”
Cases on Monday 18 May 2020
The data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 18 May (24,204 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,164 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 393 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 7,708 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,733 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,379 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,376 cases (6%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|24,204
|Total number hospitalised
|3,164
|Total number admitted to ICU
|393
|Total number of deaths
|1,312
|Total number of healthcare workers
|7,708
|Number clusters notified
|810
|Cases associated with clusters
|9,197
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 18 May.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|13,859
|57.3
|Male
|10,307
|42.6
|Unknown
|38
|0.2
|Total
|24,204
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 18 May.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 1
|44
|0.2
|1 – 4
|91
|0.4
|5 – 14
|277
|1.1
|15 – 24
|1750
|7.2
|25 – 34
|4069
|16.8
|35 – 44
|4260
|17.6
|45 – 54
|4361
|18
|55 – 64
|3122
|12.9
|65 – 74
|1727
|7.1
|75 – 84
|2201
|9.1
|85+
|2278
|9.4
|Unknown
|24
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 18 May.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|60%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|37=8%
|Travel abroad
|2%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 18 May.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|19
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.5
|15 – 24
|70
|2.2
|25 – 34
|188
|5.9
|35 – 44
|247
|7.8
|45 – 54
|425
|13.4
|55 – 64
|470
|14.9
|65 – 74
|555
|17.5
|75 – 84
|711
|22.5
|85+
|459
|14.5
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 18 May.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|149
|0.6
|Cavan
|802
|3.3
|Clare
|315
|1.3
|Cork
|1376
|5.7
|Donegal
|477
|2
|Dublin
|11733
|48.5
|Galway
|445
|1.8
|Kerry
|308
|1.3
|Kildare
|1379
|5.7
|Kilkenny
|307
|1.3
|Laois
|254
|1
|Leitrim
|82
|0.3
|Limerick
|610
|2.5
|Longford
|279
|1.2
|Louth
|745
|3.1
|Mayo
|558
|2.3
|Meath
|787
|3.3
|Monaghan
|485
|2
|Offaly
|468
|1.9
|Roscommon
|308
|1.3
|Sligo
|129
|0.5
|Tipperary
|528
|2.2
|Waterford
|148
|0.6
|Westmeath
|656
|2.7
|Wexford
|217
|0.9
|Wicklow
|657
|2.7
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 18 May.