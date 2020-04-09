There are now 100 clusters of Covid-19 cases in nursing homes across the country.

That figure is a rise of 14 in the 24 hours until Monday night, and nursing homes now account for just over a third of all clusters nationwide.

Locally, there are now four clusters in nursing homes in the midwest, which takes in north Tipperary, while there remains only one in the south east, which includes south Tipperary.





The east region still accounts for the majority of nursing home clusters, with 52 across Dublin, Kildare and Wicklow.