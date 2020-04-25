10 dogs taken into care by My Lovely Horse Rescue in past 48 hours

10 dogs were taken into care in the past two days in Tipperary by My Lovely Horse Rescue foundation.

The voluntary group offered their help to Tipperary dog pounds and will help nurse the dogs back to full health before rehoming them.

Volunteer Jenny Spring told Tipp FM that the health of the dogs taken into their care varied, some were in good condition while others ‘left a lot to be desired’.





She said that in one particular case, a greyhound was only skin and bone and was described as one of the worst cases their vet had seen in a long time.

Other dogs were in good condition, according to Jenny, who felt that they either escaped from or where abandoned by, their owners.

The next stage for the voluntary group is to nurse the dogs back to full health before finding a loving new home for them.

To find out if you could be eligible to adopt one of the dogs or for more information you can visit the My Lovely Horse Rescue Facebook page.