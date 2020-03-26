10 more Covid-19 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ten people have died in the past 24 hours after contracting Covid-19 bringing the total number to 19 deaths.
255 new cases have been confirmed bringing the total in the country to 1,819.
Thirteen of the people who have passed away are men and the median age is 79.
In Tipperary, there were 27 cases as of midnight on Tuesday, 7 more than the previous day.
This makes up 2% of the overall number.
The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 24th March (1,383 cases), reveals:
- 55% are male and 45% are female, with 66 clusters involving 295 cases
- the median age of confirmed cases is 46 years
- 40 cases (25%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 47 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 321 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 774, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 154 cases (11%)
- Of those for whom transmission status is known; community transmission accounts for 51%, close contact accounts for 22%, travel abroad accounts for 27%
Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that while 35% of people are worried about their personal health, 77% of people are worried about the health of their family and friends.
The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, which is conducted twice weekly, reveals:
- 66% of people say they are coughing into their elbow
- 81% say they are physical distancing when they are in a queue
- 65% of people are worried about the economy
- 32% of people are worried about their employment status
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are only at the beginning of the curve. We need every citizen to heed the advice and measures put in place to protect all of us.”
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are aware COVID-19 is impacting and reshaping daily life for everyone. We can see from the data that people are most concerned about their family and friends. If you look after yourself, restrict movement and follow advice, you will ultimately protect them.”
Dr. Breda Smyth, HSE Director of Public Health, said; “Protection from COVID-19 is literally in our hands. It is important that we continue to wash our hands and practice cough and sneeze hygiene constantly.”
Dr Colm Henry, HSE Chief Clinical Officer, said; “While the HSE is engaged in extensive preparations for COVID-19, the more we as individuals take personal responsibility to interrupt the spread of the virus, the greater impact we can have on protecting our vulnerable people and saving lives.”
The latest statistics are also available on the COVID-19 Dashboard.
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|1383
|Total number hospitalised
|340
|Total number admitted to ICU
|47
|Case fatality rate
|0.9
|Total number of healthcare workers
|321
|Number clusters notified
|66
|Median age
|46
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 24 March.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number
|% of Total
|Female
|630
|46
|Male
|753
|54
|Total
|1383
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 24 March.
Age range affected
|Age Group
|Number
|% of Total
|<1
|3
|0
|1 – 4
|5
|0
|5 – 14
|22
|2
|15 – 24
|111
|8
|25 – 34
|264
|19
|35 – 44
|246
|18
|45 – 54
|280
|20
|55 – 64
|197
|14
|65+
|252
|18
|Unknown
|3
|0
|Total
|1383
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 24 March.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|28%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|13%
|Travel Abroad
|16%
|Under investigation
|42%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 24 March.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.
Healthcare workers
|Travel related
|67
|25%
|No foreign travel
|180
|64%
|Under investigation
|36
|13%
|Total
|283
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 24 March.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|<5
|2
|1%
|5 – 14
|2
|1%
|15 – 24
|16
|5%
|25 – 34
|38
|11%
|35 – 44
|29
|9%
|45 – 54
|64
|19%
|55 – 64
|56
|17%
|65+
|133
|39%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 24 March.
Cases by county
|Carlow
|≤5
|0%
|Cavan
|6
|0%
|Clare
|25
|2%
|Cork
|154
|11%
|Donegal
|12
|1%
|Dublin
|774
|56%
|Galway
|45
|3%
|Kerry
|38
|3%
|Kildare
|39
|3%
|Kilkenny
|19
|1%
|Laois
|9
|1%
|Leitrim
|≤5
|0%
|Limerick
|24
|2%
|Longford
|≤5
|1%
|Louth
|20
|2%
|Mayo
|14
|1%
|Meath
|27
|2%
|Monaghan
|≤5
|0%
|Offaly
|16
|1%
|Roscommon
|≤5
|0%
|Sligo
|8
|1%
|Tipperary
|27
|2%
|Waterford
|22
|2%
|Westmeath
|29
|2%
|Wexford
|8
|1%
|Wicklow
|49
|4%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 24 March.
≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.