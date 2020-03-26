10 more Covid-19 related deaths in past 24 hours

Ten people have died in the past 24 hours after contracting Covid-19 bringing the total number to 19 deaths.

255 new cases have been confirmed bringing the total in the country to 1,819.





Thirteen of the people who have passed away are men and the median age is 79.

In Tipperary, there were 27 cases as of midnight on Tuesday, 7 more than the previous day.

This makes up 2% of the overall number.

The HSE is now working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 24th March (1,383 cases), reveals:

55% are male and 45% are female, with 66 clusters involving 295 cases

the median age of confirmed cases is 46 years

40 cases (25%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 47 cases have been admitted to ICU

321 cases (23%) are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 774, (56% of all cases) followed by Cork with 154 cases (11%)

Of those for whom transmission status is known; community transmission accounts for 51%, close contact accounts for 22%, travel abroad accounts for 27%

Research conducted on behalf of the Department of Health shows that while 35% of people are worried about their personal health, 77% of people are worried about the health of their family and friends.

The nationally representative online survey of 1,270 adults conducted today, which is conducted twice weekly, reveals:

66% of people say they are coughing into their elbow

81% say they are physical distancing when they are in a queue

65% of people are worried about the economy

32% of people are worried about their employment status

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are only at the beginning of the curve. We need every citizen to heed the advice and measures put in place to protect all of us.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “We are aware COVID-19 is impacting and reshaping daily life for everyone. We can see from the data that people are most concerned about their family and friends. If you look after yourself, restrict movement and follow advice, you will ultimately protect them.”

Dr. Breda Smyth, HSE Director of Public Health, said; “Protection from COVID-19 is literally in our hands. It is important that we continue to wash our hands and practice cough and sneeze hygiene constantly.”

Dr Colm Henry, HSE Chief Clinical Officer, said; “While the HSE is engaged in extensive preparations for COVID-19, the more we as individuals take personal responsibility to interrupt the spread of the virus, the greater impact we can have on protecting our vulnerable people and saving lives.”

The latest statistics are also available on the COVID-19 Dashboard.

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 1383 Total number hospitalised 340 Total number admitted to ICU 47 Case fatality rate 0.9 Total number of healthcare workers 321 Number clusters notified 66 Median age 46

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 24 March.

Gender of patients

Gender Number % of Total Female 630 46 Male 753 54 Total 1383

Age range affected

Age Group Number % of Total <1 3 0 1 – 4 5 0 5 – 14 22 2 15 – 24 111 8 25 – 34 264 19 35 – 44 246 18 45 – 54 280 20 55 – 64 197 14 65+ 252 18 Unknown 3 0 Total 1383

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 28% Close contact with confirmed case 13% Travel Abroad 16% Under investigation 42%

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as local transmission.

Healthcare workers

Travel related 67 25% No foreign travel 180 64% Under investigation 36 13% Total 283

Hospitalised cases by age group

<5 2 1% 5 – 14 2 1% 15 – 24 16 5% 25 – 34 38 11% 35 – 44 29 9% 45 – 54 64 19% 55 – 64 56 17% 65+ 133 39%

Cases by county

Carlow ≤5 0% Cavan 6 0% Clare 25 2% Cork 154 11% Donegal 12 1% Dublin 774 56% Galway 45 3% Kerry 38 3% Kildare 39 3% Kilkenny 19 1% Laois 9 1% Leitrim ≤5 0% Limerick 24 2% Longford ≤5 1% Louth 20 2% Mayo 14 1% Meath 27 2% Monaghan ≤5 0% Offaly 16 1% Roscommon ≤5 0% Sligo 8 1% Tipperary 27 2% Waterford 22 2% Westmeath 29 2% Wexford 8 1% Wicklow 49 4%

≤ means ‘less than or equal to’.