10 more Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – No additional cases in Tipperary

10 more people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic have died. It brings the death toll to 1,497.

There are also 159 new confirmed cases – the total now stands at 23,401. Tipperary has no additional cases fom the 524 confirmed in yesterdays figures.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.





Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 11 May (23,144 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 43% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,050 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 389 cases have been admitted to ICU

6,997 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,242 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,344 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,238 cases (5%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“84% of people who have been diagnosed to date with COVID-19 have recovered.

“We have been provided with additional data today regarding cases with underlying health conditions. Of 15,450 cases, where information is available, 53% had at least one underlying condition. The most common underlying conditions reported are chronic heart disease (15%), chronic respiratory disease (11%) and diabetes (6%).”

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:

“I would urge everyone to become familiar with the behaviours that we all need to maintain, including respiratory etiquette, physical distancing and handwashing. As we begin to think about easing restrictions these behaviours will become even more important.”

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 23,144 Total number hospitalised 3,050 Total number admitted to ICU 389 Total number of deaths 1,246 Total number of healthcare workers 6,997 Number clusters notified 766 Cases associated with clusters 8,485 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 11 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 13,282 57.39 Male 9,802 42.35 Unknown 60 0.26 Total 23,144

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 11 May.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 122 0.53 5 – 14 263 1.14 15 – 24 1631 7.05 25 – 34 3792 16.38 35 – 44 4004 17.3 45 – 54 4186 18.09 55 – 64 3014 13.02 65 – 74 1691 7.31 75 – 84 2165 9.35 85+ 2251 9.73 Unknown 25 0.11

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 11 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 60% Close contact with confirmed case 37% Travel abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 11 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 18 0.59 5 – 14 17 0.56 15 – 24 68 2.23 25 – 34 181 5.93 35 – 44 239 7.84 45 – 54 407 13.34 55 – 64 439 14.39 65 – 74 539 17.67 75 – 84 696 22.82 85+ 444 14.56 Unknown 2 0.07

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 11 May.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 143 0.62 Cavan 765 3.31 Clare 308 1.33 Cork 1238 5.35 Donegal 472 2.04 Dublin 11242 48.57 Galway 402 1.74 Kerry 305 1.32 Kildare 1344 5.81 Kilkenny 291 1.26 Laois 249 1.08 Leitrim 75 0.32 Limerick 588 2.54 Longford 270 1.17 Louth 735 3.18 Mayo 538 2.32 Meath 769 3.32 Monaghan 458 1.98 Offaly 360 1.56 Roscommon 298 1.29 Sligo 128 0.55 Tipperary 524 2.26 Waterford 144 0.62 Westmeath 645 2.79 Wexford 206 0.89 Wicklow 647 2.8

*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 11 May.