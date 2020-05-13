10 more Covid-19 related deaths in the Republic – No additional cases in Tipperary

10 more people who were diagnosed with Covid-19 in the Republic have died. It brings the death toll to 1,497.
There are also 159 new confirmed cases – the total now stands at 23,401. Tipperary has no additional cases fom the 524 confirmed in yesterdays figures.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Monday 11 May (23,144 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 43% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,050 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 389 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 6,997 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,242 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,344 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,238 cases (5%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said:
|Total number of cases
|23,144
|Total number hospitalised
|3,050
|Total number admitted to ICU
|389
|Total number of deaths
|1,246
|Total number of healthcare workers
|6,997
|Number clusters notified
|766
|Cases associated with clusters
|8,485
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 11 May.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|13,282
|57.39
|Male
|9,802
|42.35
|Unknown
|60
|0.26
|Total
|23,144
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 11 May.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|122
|0.53
|5 – 14
|263
|1.14
|15 – 24
|1631
|7.05
|25 – 34
|3792
|16.38
|35 – 44
|4004
|17.3
|45 – 54
|4186
|18.09
|55 – 64
|3014
|13.02
|65 – 74
|1691
|7.31
|75 – 84
|2165
|9.35
|85+
|2251
|9.73
|Unknown
|25
|0.11
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 11 May.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|60%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|37%
|Travel abroad
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 11 May.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|18
|0.59
|5 – 14
|17
|0.56
|15 – 24
|68
|2.23
|25 – 34
|181
|5.93
|35 – 44
|239
|7.84
|45 – 54
|407
|13.34
|55 – 64
|439
|14.39
|65 – 74
|539
|17.67
|75 – 84
|696
|22.82
|85+
|444
|14.56
|Unknown
|2
|0.07
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 11 May.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|143
|0.62
|Cavan
|765
|3.31
|Clare
|308
|1.33
|Cork
|1238
|5.35
|Donegal
|472
|2.04
|Dublin
|11242
|48.57
|Galway
|402
|1.74
|Kerry
|305
|1.32
|Kildare
|1344
|5.81
|Kilkenny
|291
|1.26
|Laois
|249
|1.08
|Leitrim
|75
|0.32
|Limerick
|588
|2.54
|Longford
|270
|1.17
|Louth
|735
|3.18
|Mayo
|538
|2.32
|Meath
|769
|3.32
|Monaghan
|458
|1.98
|Offaly
|360
|1.56
|Roscommon
|298
|1.29
|Sligo
|128
|0.55
|Tipperary
|524
|2.26
|Waterford
|144
|0.62
|Westmeath
|645
|2.79
|Wexford
|206
|0.89
|Wicklow
|647
|2.8
*All statistics measured at midnight on Monday 11 May.