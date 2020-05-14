10 more Covid-19 elated deaths in the Republic – No extra cases recorded in Tipperary for second day running

10 more people have passed away after contracting Covid-19 in the Republic. The death toll now stands at 1,506.

426 positive tests have been reported, with the total number of confirmed cases now at 23,827. There has been no extra cases reported in Tipperary for the second day running, the figure is at 524.

The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.

Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 12 May (23,259 cases), reveals:

57% are female and 42% are male

the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years

3,053 cases (13%) have been hospitalised

of those hospitalised, 387 cases have been admitted to ICU

7,123 cases are associated with healthcare workers

Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,308 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,348 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,249 cases (5%)

of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%

Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said:

“All indicators of the spread of COVID-19 are decreasing, including the average number of cases per day, number of people in hospital and ICU, admissions to ICU and number of reported deaths per day.

“This is reinforced by our estimate reproduction number which is currently stable between 0.4 and 0.6. We will be monitoring this figure and the overall number of infections in the population very closely over the coming weeks.”

Hospital statistics

Total number of cases 23,259 Total number hospitalised 3,053 Total number admitted to ICU 387 Total number of deaths 1,255 Total number of healthcare workers 7,123 Number clusters notified 766 Cases associated with clusters 8,554 Median age 48

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 12 May.

Gender of patients

Gender Number of cases % of total Female 13,338 57.3 Male 9,853 42.4 Unknown 68 0.3 Total 23,259

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 12 May.

Age range affected

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 1 43 0.2 1 – 4 82 0.4 5 – 14 266 1.1 15 – 24 1641 7.1 25 – 34 3822 16.4 35 – 44 4024 17.3 45 – 54 4203 18.1 55 – 64 3029 13 65 – 74 1696 7.3 75 – 84 2175 9.4 85+ 2253 9.7 Unknown 25 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 12 May.

How COVID-19 is spreading

Community transmission 60% Close contact with confirmed case 37% Travel abroad 3%

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 12 May.

Note:

In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.

In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.

Hospitalised cases by age group

Age range Number of cases % of total 0 – 4 18 0.6 5 – 14 17 0.6 15 – 24 68 2.2 25 – 34 182 6 35 – 44 240 7.9 45 – 54 409 13.4 55 – 64 442 14.5 65 – 74 539 17.7 75 – 84 696 22.8 85+ 440 14.4 Unknown 2 0.1

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 12 May.

Cases by county

Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.

County Number of cases % of total Carlow 143 0.6 Cavan 767 3.3 Clare 308 1.3 Cork 1249 5.3 Donegal 473 2.1 Dublin 11308 48.7 Galway 405 1.7 Kerry 305 1.3 Kildare 1348 5.8 Kilkenny 292 1.2 Laois 249 1.1 Leitrim 77 0.3 Limerick 591 2.5 Longford 272 1.2 Louth 734 3.2 Mayo 541 2.3 Meath 770 3.3 Monaghan 464 2 Offaly 362 1.6 Roscommon 298 1.3 Sligo 128 0.6 Tipperary 524 2.3 Waterford 144 0.6 Westmeath 648 2.8 Wexford 208 0.9 Wicklow 651 2.8

*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 12 May.