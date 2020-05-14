10 more Covid-19 elated deaths in the Republic – No extra cases recorded in Tipperary for second day running

10 more people have passed away after contracting Covid-19 in the Republic. The death toll now stands at 1,506.
426 positive tests have been reported, with the total number of confirmed cases now at 23,827. There has been no extra cases reported in Tipperary for the second day running, the figure is at 524.
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that a total of 10 people with COVID-19 have died.
There have now been a total 1,506* COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
As of 11am Thursday 14 May the HPSC has been notified of 426** confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 23,827 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
The HSE is working to identify any contacts the patients may have had to provide them with information and advice to prevent further spread.
Today’s data from the HPSC, as of midnight, Tuesday 12 May (23,259 cases), reveals:
- 57% are female and 42% are male
- the median age of confirmed cases is 48 years
- 3,053 cases (13%) have been hospitalised
- of those hospitalised, 387 cases have been admitted to ICU
- 7,123 cases are associated with healthcare workers
- Dublin has the highest number of cases at 11,308 (49% of all cases) followed by Kildare with 1,348 cases (6%) and then Cork with 1,249 cases (5%)
- of those for whom transmission status is known: community transmission accounts for 60%, close contact accounts for 37%, travel abroad accounts for 3%
Professor Philip Nolan, Chair of the NPHET Irish Epidemiological Modelling Advisory Group, said:
Hospital statistics
|Total number of cases
|23,259
|Total number hospitalised
|3,053
|Total number admitted to ICU
|387
|Total number of deaths
|1,255
|Total number of healthcare workers
|7,123
|Number clusters notified
|766
|Cases associated with clusters
|8,554
|Median age
|48
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 12 May.
Gender of patients
|Gender
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Female
|13,338
|57.3
|Male
|9,853
|42.4
|Unknown
|68
|0.3
|Total
|23,259
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 12 May.
Age range affected
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 1
|43
|0.2
|1 – 4
|82
|0.4
|5 – 14
|266
|1.1
|15 – 24
|1641
|7.1
|25 – 34
|3822
|16.4
|35 – 44
|4024
|17.3
|45 – 54
|4203
|18.1
|55 – 64
|3029
|13
|65 – 74
|1696
|7.3
|75 – 84
|2175
|9.4
|85+
|2253
|9.7
|Unknown
|25
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 12 May.
How COVID-19 is spreading
|Community transmission
|60%
|Close contact with confirmed case
|37%
|Travel abroad
|3%
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 12 May.
Note:
In the event that a person tests positive for COVID-19 and hasn’t been abroad or had contact with another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as community transmission.
In the event that a person who tests positive for COVID-19 can be linked to another confirmed case in Ireland, that’s known as close contact.
Hospitalised cases by age group
|Age range
|Number of cases
|% of total
|0 – 4
|18
|0.6
|5 – 14
|17
|0.6
|15 – 24
|68
|2.2
|25 – 34
|182
|6
|35 – 44
|240
|7.9
|45 – 54
|409
|13.4
|55 – 64
|442
|14.5
|65 – 74
|539
|17.7
|75 – 84
|696
|22.8
|85+
|440
|14.4
|Unknown
|2
|0.1
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 12 May.
Cases by county
Note: The Health Protection Surveillance Centre have advised that in the process of validating data and reviewing addresses, cases may be reassigned to another county.
|County
|Number of cases
|% of total
|Carlow
|143
|0.6
|Cavan
|767
|3.3
|Clare
|308
|1.3
|Cork
|1249
|5.3
|Donegal
|473
|2.1
|Dublin
|11308
|48.7
|Galway
|405
|1.7
|Kerry
|305
|1.3
|Kildare
|1348
|5.8
|Kilkenny
|292
|1.2
|Laois
|249
|1.1
|Leitrim
|77
|0.3
|Limerick
|591
|2.5
|Longford
|272
|1.2
|Louth
|734
|3.2
|Mayo
|541
|2.3
|Meath
|770
|3.3
|Monaghan
|464
|2
|Offaly
|362
|1.6
|Roscommon
|298
|1.3
|Sligo
|128
|0.6
|Tipperary
|524
|2.3
|Waterford
|144
|0.6
|Westmeath
|648
|2.8
|Wexford
|208
|0.9
|Wicklow
|651
|2.8
*All statistics measured at midnight on Tuesday 12 May.