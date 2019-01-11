Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel present their Wedding Showcase, Sunday 27th January…



Meet the team and some of their most trusted suppliers as they help you through your plans for your special day!

There’s a spectacular bridal fashion show and live music!

Plus! All couples who book their wedding on the day will be in a draw to win a hamper of vouchers from some of the suppliers featured on the day!





The showcase you won’t want to miss.!

The Wedding Showcase at Great National Ballykisteen Golf Hotel, Sunday 27th January, 2 til 6!

For more information, contact the hotel on 062 33333, visit www.ballykisteenhotel.com or follow on Facebook!