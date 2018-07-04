Wedding Showcase & Consultation Afternoon – Clonmel Park Hotel – 8th July

Clonmel Park Hotel Wedding Showcase

Sunday 8th July

12pm-5pm

Wedding Showcase & Consultation Afternoon

Are you recently engaged & looking for the perfect stylish and contemporary wedding venue?





Then make sure to save the date of July 8th from 12pm-5pm for the Summer Wedding Showcase at the Clonmel Park Hotel.

This event will see the hotel’s Ballroom, Civil Ceremony Facilities and Bridal Suite fully decorated for you both to view.

Leisurely stroll through the hotel and visualise what your special day will be like.

Meet the full wedding team and let them answer your questions and go through the very competitive packages on offer.

No appointment necessary.

There will be up to 20% Discounts available on specific dates in 2018 & 2019

* As this is a showcase there will be no exhibitors on the day.

For more information contact the wedding team on 052-6188700 or by email [email protected] or online www.clonmelparkhotel.com