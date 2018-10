UpRoar Rock Chorus are holding a table quiz with a twist in Dalyโ€™s on Thursday 18th of October @8:30pm



.. with some rounds of a spooky nature to get in the spirit of Halloween ๐ŸŽƒ ๐Ÿ‘ป Tables of 4 can make up their own Halloween themed names on the night!๐Ÿ’€๐Ÿ’€๐Ÿ’€๐Ÿ’€

LOTS Of SPOT PRIZES TO BE WON!!!