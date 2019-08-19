Tipperary Home Coming – All you need to know

The Home Coming – Semple Stadium, Thurles – Monday August 18th 2019

The Dome will be open from 4pm with live music and the game will be

replayed on the big screen, so get there early, relax and enjoy the build-up.

Organisers would like everyone to make their way to the pitch by 5.15.

Our own Colum McGrath will be taking to the stage just after 5 to get you all in the mood and ready to welcome home our team.

Live bands include; Aeskin lane, loose cannons, the 2 Johnnies & Louise Morrissey.

Tipp FM will be on the stage and on the pitch, with Extra Time coming live from Semple at 6.30

Stephen Gleeson and Ben Sweeney will bring you all the colour and atmosphere from behind the scenes and on the pitch.

Get there early and stay tuned to Tipp FM for all updates on team arrival, parking restrictions and any related news.

Tipp FM’s coverage of the homecoming is in association with Horse & Jockey Hotel & Leisure Thurles in co-operation with Tipperary County Board.

Car Park Info:

Car Parks Available in Thurles for Homecoming include:

Thurles Sarsfields, Racecourse Road.

Thurles Croke’s, Racecourse Road.

Thurles Greyhound Stadium.

Steve Smees field, Holycross Rd.

Durlas Og, Abbey Road.

Parnell St Car Park.

Liberty Square Car Park

Source Car Park.

Slievenamon Rd Car Park.