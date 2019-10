In a series of live broadcasts from a variety of communities in Tipperary, the next location is the historic walled town of Fethard.

This Thursday, October 31st, Fran Curry and the Tipp Today team will be broadcasting LIVE from Fethard Day Care Centre, Barrack Street, Fethard.

If you’d like to have your say, with a current or new topic, we’d love to hear from you.





We’ll be at the Fethard Day Care Centre between 9am and 12noon, so if you’re in the area, be sure to pop by and say hello!