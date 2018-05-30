Rhododendron Walking Festival – June 1st to 4th

1st – 4th June Bank Holiday Weekend – Rhododendron Walking Festival in Association with Suil Eile and Knockmealdown Active

Clogheen

Tickets and to register: www.vee.ie





Friday:

Short Local heritage walk in Clogheen followed by official launch and entertainment in community centre

Saturday:

A,B & C walks along the length of spectacular 32K Knockmealdown Forest Trail between Ballyporeen and Newcastle – Music and Entertainment in Clogheen

Sunday:

1hr and 3 hr walks from Picnic Site on the Vee Rd – followed by BBQ and Live music on site. The longer walk follows brand new trail that takes in the most breathtaking views of the Rhododendron in full bloom anywhere in Ireland!

Monday:

Family walk from The Vee to Kildanogue Duck Pond – Guest speakers and Fun activities for children

See www.vee.ie for full details