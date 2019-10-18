Premier Country LIVE from Dolan’s Supervalu, Cahir as they celebrate 30 years in business

This Saturday, Premier Country with Trudi Lalor will be live, 11am to 2pm, from Dolans SuperValu Cahir as they celebrate 30 successful years in business in their all new-look Store!

Come celebrate with us, with tasty finger food, Magician and balloon shaping for the kids, lots of samplings and live music with the Men’s Shed! A fantastic day of fun and treats!

This Saturday live from Dolans SuperValu, Cahir on TippFM!