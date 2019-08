Come and hear the music of Divas from Maria Callas to Judy Garland on Saturday 17th August, @ 7.30 in Old St Marys Church, Clonmel.

Featuring three of Ireland’s top sopranos; Majella Cullagh, Emma Nash and Kelley Lonergan, all accompanied by Michael Joyce.

Tickets are €18 and are available from South Tipperary Arts Centre, Nelson street, Clonmel. Phone number (052)6127877