Network North Tipperary Awards & Gala Dinner – Sat June 9th

Network Ireland North Tipperary

Network North Tipperary Awards & Gala Dinner

Saturday 9th June

7pm

Network Ireland North Tipperary Women In Business Awards – “The Finalists “

Network Ireland North Tipperary Women In Business winners will be announced at a Gala Dinner & awards ceremony which is taking place in The Thatched Cottage in Ballycommon on the 9th June. The awards recognize women from various industries from across Tipperary & across categories which includes Emerging , SME > 10 employees , SME< 10 employees , Employee , Best Use of digital





The winner from each category will go on to represent Tipperary at the National Awards taking place in Galway on Sept 14th

Network President Aileen Delaney said they were delighted with the response they received this year, having 13 highly talented finalists is a great achievement for our small branch, I have no doubt that the winners who go forward to the national event will be up there in terms of standard with the best in the country.

We would like to thank our judges Geraldine Manning LEO, Margaret McLoughney AIB & Sinead Ryan Boomerang for giving their time to ensure our awards are judged independently.

The awards start with Canapes & Prosecco reception at 7pm on Sat 9th June.

Tickets for the event can be booked through Eventbrite, please go Network North Tipperary Facebook page

Network Ireland North Tipperary is proudly sponsored by LEO, AIB & Shannon Airport.