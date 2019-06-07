Mid Summer’s Night of Music & Song in Killenaule!

A great nights entertainment with well known local musicians, choirs, soloists is guaranteed on Thursday 20th June in St Marys Church Killenaule!
All to raise funds for the New Parish Car Park!
Michael Molumby & Thurles Cathedral Choir
St Mary’s Choir & Folk Group
Cathy Keane, Eoin Ryan (Anthony)
Denise Moloney Dancers
Brendan & Anna Bailey – Fethard Choral Group
Gerard O’Brien (Pheonix Productions)
Pat Callaghan, Mary Guinan
Ballinure National School Choir
Jacqueline Geoghegan
Healy Family (Folk That), Francis Kennedy
Accompanist: Mary Rose McNally
Compere: Fran Curry from TippFM
Tickets €20 from local shops in Killenaule