Its a Long Way to Tipperary Festival – 13th/14th July

Its a Long Way to Tipperary Festival

13th and 14th July

Tipperary Town

Come to Tipperary this weekend – on Friday and Saturday 13 th and 14th July! Fun for all the family at the Long Way to Tipperary Festival! We will crown 2018 Pride of Tipperary live on Friday with lots of music and entertainment! Saturday, join TippFMs street crew and Trudi Lalor at the Food Market from 11-2 – sponsored by Bennetts Supervalu and kindly hosted by Excel Theatre! Hightlight of the weekend will be the famous Churn Rolling Championships! See our facebook page for more information!