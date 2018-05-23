Limerick Classic Car Show – Sun May 27th

Sunday 27th May – 10am – 4pm – Limerick Racecourse

Come and visit the Limerick Classic car show at Limerick Racecourse this Sunday May 27th!

Children’s entertainment;

Classic, modified, super cars & bikes,

Driving skills competition

Amazing Escape Artist.

Last year the Limerick Classic Car Club donated over €4000 to Cari Limerick, Limerick Neo-natal unit and the Childrens Ark at Limerick University Hospital and Milford Hospice.





The proceeds will again be donated to these charities so your support would be appreciated!

Kid Friendly

Tickets: www.limerickraces.ie