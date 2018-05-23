What Lies Beyond – Art Exhibition by Marine Kearney and Jacqueline Gartlan

Running until 17th June

Craft Granary Art Gallery, Church St., Cahir





Marine Comperatore Kearney is influenced by women she has met from different cultures, and local landscapes. She is inspired by her

Artist godmother Patricia Seraidarian and Hungarian artist Gabor Szytthia who now lives in the South of France close to where Marine’s parents live. Marine is now based in Clonmel.

Jacqueline Gartlan is a self-taught Irish artist, working primarily in oil on canvas. She is inspired by her love of the Irish landscape and seascape, and by the decrepit beauty of old doors, sheds and cottages. She has previously exhibited successfully in Clonmel, Cahir, Dungarvan and Naas, and has completed numerous commission pieces.

Together, these two friends bring art and colour to life…….

Call Craft Granary Art Gallery on 052 7441473