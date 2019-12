Based on the programme he has taught to nearly 2,500 participants (including 10 HSE hospitals), join Ralph Quinlan Forde as he explores ways to improve your health, wellbeing, self-care and resilience. Thursday, 12 December 2019 in the Cahir House Hotel (talk starts 7:30 PM). Limited places available so book now!

IMPORTANT: Please have your emailed receipt ready on the evening, as this serves as your ticket.