The Cloughjordan Christmas Market returns to St. Kieran’s Hall on Saturday December 7th from 9am to 3pm.

This one of a kind Christmas market, set in the beautiful village of Cloughjordan, promises to be a wonderful day out for all the family. Immerse yourself in the very best of local foods, crafts and much more while enjoying lots of entertainment including local choirs.

Admission is free.