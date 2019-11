This Sunday Tipp FM will bring you all the excitement of the Munster football semifinal as Tipperary Champions Clonmel Commercials take on Miltown Malbay in Miltown!

Throw in is at 1:30 pm and Tipp FM’s live commentary and analysis is brought to you with thanks to John Kennedy Motors Cashel Rd Clonmel, your main Toyota Dealer in South Tipperary – see Johnkennedymotors.ie