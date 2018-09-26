Childminders! Consultation workshop in Thurles on Wednesday!

Calling all childminders and parents using childminders…





Katherine Zappone, Minister for Children & Youth Affairs launched a report containing proposals for major changes to the childminding sector.

Childminding Ireland, the National Childminding Body are holding Childminding Consultation Workshops across Ireland for ALL childminders and parents using childminding services in order to:

– Discuss the proposals in the report.





– Gather feedback and submit to the Dept. of Children & Youth Affairs

Tipperary: The Horse and Jockey Hotel Wednesday 3rd October at 7.30pm

Limerick: Greenhills Hotel, Ennis Road, Limerick, Tuesday 2nd October at 7.30pm

Clare: Treacys West County Hotel, Limerick Road, Ennis, Monday 1st October at 7.30pm

Phone Childminding Ireland on 01 287 8466 or email [email protected] to book your place.