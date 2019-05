Breens Farm Machinery Cashel are looking for the following positions to be filled for our rapidly growing company.

Store person

– Full time position.

– Immediate start.

– Previous experience preferred, but full training will be provided.

Apprentice Mechanic

– Full time position.

– Training will be provided at a very high level.

– Immediate start.





Qualified Mechanic

– Full time position.

– Immediate start.

Please send CV to [email protected]