Aware, Ireland’s national charity supporting people affected by depression, is organising a positive mental health programme in Tipperary.

Asix-week Life Skills Programme open to anyone wishing to learn new ways to tackle life’s challenges gets underway at the Clonmel Park Hotel in Clonmel on Wednesday February 5, and the Horse and Jockey Hotel, Thurles, on Thursday February 6, both starting at 7.30pm. For booking information, visit www.aware.ie/education