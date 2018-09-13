Aherlow House Hotel – Wedding Showcase Sunday 23rd September



Visit the newly refurbished Aherlow House Hotel’s Wedding Showcase on Sunday, 23rd September from 1pm-5pm.

Its the perfect wedding venue with an amazing view of the picturesque Galtee Mountains.

Old world charm complimented by a dedicated, committed and experienced staff combined with the natural beauty of the landscape makes Aherlow House Hotel the perfect wedding venue for your Wedding Celebrations.

Meet the team at Aherlow House Hotel with Wedding Packages to suit all!

Tree Top Restaurant opens Friday, Saturday for Dinner and Sunday for Lunch

Bar food served Daily

Afternoon Tea also on offer

For full details, visit www.aherlowhouse.ie