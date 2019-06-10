Positive Energy Evening at Ryan Motor Power – 20th June

Ryan Motor Power are hosting an evening event all around Motivation and Positivity in their dealership on the 20th of June from 7:30pm to 9:30pm.

The event will include world renowned guests such as:





Sean Kelly Eurosport commentator and former World number 1 cyclist. With 193 professional wins he is second only to Eddy Merckx in the Global history of the sport.

Rachel Blackmore Tipperary jockey who had her ﬁ rst win at Cheltenham this year.

Gerard Hartmann Treating elite athletes 30 years, Competitor in numerous IRONMAN events. Physio to 73 Olympic medal Winners, Head of sports medicine for INEOS.

Gerry Duﬀy Corporate Speaker on Goal Setting, Leadership and Public Speaking. Author of 3 books and once ran 32 marathons in 32 consecutive days.

Ronan Quirke Clonmel native, Ronan Quirke, combines his work as a local pharmacist with presenting a sports program on TippFM. He is also a Senior Lecturer in the School of Pharmacy, UCC.

