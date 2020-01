A Tipperary Independent TD says it’s not practical or possible for many people to keep working until they’re 67 or 68 years old.

General election candidate Seamus Healy is unhappy with the current Government’s plans to increase the qualifying age for the State pension to 67 next year, and to 68 years old in 2028.

The issue has become a debating point in the General Election campaign – speaking on Tipp Today earlier Deputy Healy said a better deal for older workers is required: