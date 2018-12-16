Tipp hurler in running for Irish Sports Star of the Year

Well known Tipp hurler Timmy Hammersley is in the running for the Irish Independent Sports Star of the Year.

The Clonoulty Rossmore clubman is up against the might of rugby star Johnny Sexton and boxing world champion Katie Taylor.

The former Tipp All Ireland winner has made the shortlist thanks to his exploits in helping his club secure the county title this year.





Speaking to Tipp FM Sport Timmy said having a club player nominated for such an award is a huge boost – particularly when the club scene in Tipperary is under pressure from the inter-county calendar.

Online voting closes today with the details on the Irish Independent website.