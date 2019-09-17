Tipp features in latest Georgina Campbell Awards

Three Tipperary businesses feature in the prestigious Georgina Campbell Irish Food and Hospitality Awards for 2020.

They include a South Tipp cheesemaker, a bar & restaurant on the shores of Lough Derg and a popular Nenagh café.

The awards honour Ireland’s standard-bearers in food and hospitality.





This year there’s a particular emphasis on the industry pioneers who put down quality markers a generation or more ago.

Cashel Farmhouse Cheesemakers are among this years winners picking up a Natural Food producers award.

The family run business was established by Louis and Jane Grubb at Beechmount Farm near Fethard in the 1980s.

Their daughter Sarah Furno runs the business now – she says while they’ve grown over the years they’ve been careful to maintain standards.

Country Choice on Kenyon Street in Nenagh has been Highly Commended in the Café of the Year category. Mary & Peter Ward first opened their doors in 1982.

Highly Commended in the Taste of the Waterways Award was Larkins of Garrykennedy on the shores of Lough Derg. Maura & Cormac Boyle took over the traditional bar and restaurant in 2006.